Tyler (TYL) to Offer Assessment & Tax Tool to Orange County

Tyler Technologies TYL recently announced that it has signed an agreement with Florida's Orange County to provide its Enterprise Assessment & Tax solution for managing the entire property assessment process of the county.

Tyler’s Enterprise Assessment & Tax solution is the industry’s most comprehensive solution for assessment administration, computer-assisted mass appraisal (“CAMA”), and tax billing and collections. Powered by iasWorld, the software effectively manages vital property assessment data and generates accurate values by performing rigorous analysis and calculations.

The solution ensures fair, uniform, and equitable market values for property taxation, and extends, collects and distributes property taxes and related charges throughout a jurisdiction. The software has clients in 26 states, four Canadian provinces and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

Tyler's solution will optimize Orange County's daily operations by providing a fair and equitable taxation solution to its residents. The software will enable informed, data-driven decision-making related to appraisal by bringing together all crucial information, including third-party software and data for the county. The solution comes with a complete web-based, geographic information system-enabled toolset. The county will utilize it to manage all aspects of its property appraisal needs, including assessment administration, property maintenance, and valuation and appeals.

It is worth mentioning that Tyler has been benefiting from the public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. It has been consistently enhancing its core software applications and expanding complementary product and service portfolios to cater to the changing needs of customers while keeping pace with technological advancements.



The company has been pursuing strategic takeovers to broaden its product and service offerings, enter new markets related to local governments, attract clients, and expand geographically. Recently, in May, Tyler acquired Quatred, a systems integrator and solution provider that assists clients by implementing advanced touchless technologies, including barcoding. However, Tyler faces significant integration risks due to frequent acquisitions.

