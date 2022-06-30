Tyler (TYL) to Modernize Lima Court & Public Safety Systems

Tyler Technologies TYL recently announced that it has grabbed two major contracts in the City of Lima, OH. One contract is with the Lima Municipal Court and the other with the Lima Police Department.

Under the contract with the Lima Municipal Court, Tyler will replace the court’s current case management system with its Enterprise Justice and Enterprise Supervision solutions, both powered by Odyssey. The implementation of these solutions will help the municipal court improve case management, streamline court processes and manage all supervision processes and pretrial services more efficiently.

Under its contract with the Lima Police Department, TYL will provide several solutions from its Enterprise Public Safety suite, including Enterprise Law Enforcement Records, Enterprise Police, Enterprise Computer Aided Dispatch and Fire Mobility.

Tyler disclosed that the aforementioned solutions would run on Amazon Web Services, which provide an on-demand cloud computing platform, thereby eliminating the need for courts to build and maintain local servers. Moreover, the solutions will improve the availability and uptime of products and enhance security and compliance.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyler Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyler Technologies, Inc. Quote

With Tyler’s integrated solutions, the Lima Police Department will be able to streamline work processes, thereby improving staff efficiency and productivity while enhancing community safety. These solutions will help the police department provide accurate and secure information for dispatchers and first responders in the field and command its staff.

It is worth mentioning that Tyler has been benefiting from the public sector’s ongoing transition from the on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. It has been continuously advancing its core software applications and expanding its complementary product and service portfolios to fulfill the changing needs of customers and respond to technological advancements, which is helping it win new customers.

In the first quarter of 2022, TYL added 149 new subscription-based arrangements and 44 license contracts, accounting for a cumulative contact value worth $73.6 million.

The company has been pursuing strategic takeovers to broaden its product and service offerings, enter new markets related to local governments, attract clients and expand geographically. However, it faces significant integration risks due to frequent acquisitions.

Furthermore, Tyler’s near-term growth prospect is likely to be negatively impacted by delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles as public entities focus on issues related to the pandemic. Moreover, inflation, rising oil prices and Fed’s hawkish monetary policy are raising concerns of a recession, which can result in lower spending by the public sector. This will eventually hurt Tyler’s sales growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Tyler carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of TYL have plunged 37.7% year to date (“YTD”).

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering from the broader technology sector are ON Semiconductor ON, Analog Devices ADI and Monolithic Power Systems MPWR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ON's second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised to $1.26 per share from $1.05 over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 17.5% to $4.91 per share in the past 60 days.

ON's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 2.8%. Shares of ON have plunged 24.7% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices' third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 24 cents to $2.42 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 9.6% to $9.24 per share in the past 60 days.

Analog Devices' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%. Shares of ADI have decreased 16.2% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monolithic's second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 57 cents to $2.94 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monolithic's earnings has moved north by $1.98 to $11.61 per share in the past 60 days.

Monolithic's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 8%. Shares of MPWR have plunged 20.4% YTD.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.