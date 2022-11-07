Tyler (TYL) to Improve Probation Supervision at Arizona SC

Tyler Technologies TYL recently announced that it has signed an agreement with the Arizona Supreme Court to provide its Enterprise Supervision solution. The integrated justice solution will support Arizona’s 15 Adult Probation Departments, including the Superior Court in Maricopa County.

Tyler’s web-based software-as-a-service solution, Enterprise Supervision, is a single, comprehensive solution that provides full case monitoring and reporting for probation. It coordinates, communicates, records and tracks each step of the probation process, along with providing pretrial services. Its intuitive features streamline client management while multiple layers of security provide system protection at the data center, application and user levels.

Currently, over 200 clients across 33 states, with more than 5,000 total users, are managing clients and caseloads with the Tyler Supervision. The solution is Criminal Justice Information Services compliant and meets Amazon GovCloud requirements, further ensuring strong data integrity and security across users. By implementing this tool, the Arizona Supreme Court is likely to minimize paper-based processes, reduce manual data re-entry and increase the accessibility of key information via mobile and office devices.

It is worth mentioning that Tyler has been benefiting from the public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. It has been consistently enhancing its core software applications and expanding complementary product and service portfolios to cater to the changing needs of customers while keeping pace with technological advancements.



Tyler Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyler Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyler Technologies, Inc. Quote

The company has been pursuing strategic takeovers to broaden its product and service offerings, enter new markets related to local governments, attract clients and expand geographically. In May, Tyler acquired Quatred, a systems integrator and solution provider that assists clients by implementing advanced touchless technologies, including barcoding. However, Tyler faces significant integration risks due to frequent acquisitions.



Shares of the company have decreased 46.8% in the past year.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Tyler currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Zscaler ZS, Celestica CLS and Okta OKTA, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zscaler's first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 7 cents north to 26 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 15 cents to $1.18 per share in the past 60 days.



ZS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 28.6%. Shares of the company have declined 65.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has increased by 9 cents to 53 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 16 cents up to $1.86 per share in the past 30 days.



CLS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 11.8%. Shares of the company have dropped 4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Okta's third-quarter fiscal 2023 loss has been revised 3 cents northward to 24 cents per share over the past 90 days. For fiscal 2023, loss estimates have improved by 3 cents to 72 cents per share in the past 60 days.



OKTA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 45.5%. Shares of the company have declined 82.5% in the past year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.