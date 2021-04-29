Tyler (TYL) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Tyler Technologies TYL reported first-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.43 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.2%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 16.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



Revenues on a non-GAAP basis increased 6.5% year on year to $294.8 million, beating the consensus mark by 2.3%.



Notably, recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions increased 13% year over year to $221.6 million and accounted for 75.2% of total revenues.



During the quarter, Tyler completed the acquisitions of electronic management of veterans' claims provider, DataSpec, and cloud-based school scheduling platform, ReadySub.

Q1 Results in Detail

Segment-wise, Maintenance revenues (accounting for 40.4% of total revenues) came in at $119.1 million, up 4.1% year over year.



Subscription revenues (34.8% of total revenues) climbed 25.5% year over year to $102.5 million.



Software licenses and royalties (5.1% of total revenues) of $14.9 million slid 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.



Software Services revenues (16.1% of total revenues) of $47.6 million dropped 8.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Appraisal services revenues (2.2% of total revenues) rose 12% from the prior-year quarter to $6.5 million.



Hardware and other revenues (1.4% of total revenues) rose 10.5% from the year-ago quarter to $4.2 million.



Backlog at quarter-end was $1.55 billion, up 3% year over year. Of this, software-related backlog (excluding appraisal services) increased 2.9% from a year ago to $1.50 billion.



Bookings declined 22.8% year on year to $247 million because of more than usual large contracts signed in the prior-year quarter, including two SaaS contracts with the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts.

Operating Details

Tyler’s non-GAAP gross profit decreased to $157.2 million from the year-earlier quarter’s $141.6 million. However, non-GAAP gross margin expanded 210 basis points (bps) to 53.3%.



Adjusted EBITDA was $85.7 million, up 17.1% year over year.



The company’s non-GAAP operating income increased 18% year over year to $78.9 million. Its operating margin advanced 270 bps to 26.8%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $1.25 billion compared with $603.6 million on Dec 31, 2020.



The company generated an operating cash flow of $71.7 million during the first quarter, up 26.4% year over year.



Free cash flow was $61.7 million for the first quarter.

View

Tyler reiterated its full-year revenue guidance in the range of $1.119-$1.22 billion. Moreover, non-GAAP earnings guidance is projected within $5.65-$5.77 per share.

