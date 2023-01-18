Tyler (TYL) Provides My Civic App to City of Delray Beach

Tyler Technologies TYL recently announced that it signed an agreement with Florida's city of Delray Beach to provide its My Civic and Enterprise Service Requests software solutions branded as MyDelrayBeach.

Tyler's My Civic software is a comprehensive, customizable platform designed to promote civic engagement and enhance the quality of community life. Through a single, public-facing app, the software ensures that residents and business owners get access to all the services, resources, and information an organization has to offer. The app lets residents report issues to the city and conveniently track the city’s response. Further, it enables residents to upload GPS locations and photos to generate fast response and resolution.

The My Civic app from Tyler features an easy-to-follow calendar which allows the residents to learn more about the city and check beach conditions. Residents of the city of Delray Beach will be able to watch city meetings and stay connected with the city’s social media through this app. The app intends to enable residents of Delray Beach a direct, two-way communication with the city, improving their quality of life.



Using Tyler’s application, Florida’s city aims to improve its responsiveness to citizen requests and concerns while lowering the misuse of the 911 emergency call system. The city of Delray Beach has implemented the app for non-emergency constituent communication allowing residents to easily address non-emergency requests.



Tyler’s launch of My Civic is the first phase in the city of Delray Beach’s overall technology upgrade process. In the next phase, Tyler will deploy its Enterprise Permitting & Licensing software solution.



Tyler Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyler Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyler Technologies, Inc. Quote

It is worth mentioning that Tyler has been benefiting from the public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. It has been consistently enhancing its core software applications and expanding complementary product and service portfolios to cater to the changing needs of customers while keeping pace with technological advancements.



The company has been pursuing strategic takeovers to broaden its product and service offerings, enter new markets related to local governments, attract clients and expand geographically. In May 2022, Tyler acquired Quatred, a systems integrator and solution provider that assists clients by implementing advanced touchless technologies, including barcoding. However, Tyler faces significant integration risks due to frequent acquisitions.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Tyler currently has a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). Shares of TYL have plunged 31.5% in the past year.



Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Axcelis Technologies ACLS, Bandwidth BAND and Zscaler ZS. While Axcelis sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Bandwidth and Zscaler carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis’ fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 41 cents northward to $1.46 per share over the past seven days. For 2022, earnings estimates have improved by 8.5% to $5.21 per share over the past seven days.



ACLS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 23.2%. Shares of the company have risen 54.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bandwidth’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised by a penny to 4 cents per share over the past 90 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 25 cents to 37 cents per share in the past 90 days.



BAND's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 301.8%. Shares of the company have declined 69.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zscaler's second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 3 cents north to 29 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by a penny to $1.24 per share in the past 30 days.



ZS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.3%. Shares of the company have declined 56.2% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.