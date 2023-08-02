Tyler (TYL) Offers Student Transportation Solution to Frisco ISD

Tyler Technologies TYL recently entered into an agreement with Texas-based Frisco Independent School District (“ISD”) to provide the company’s Student Transportation solution suite. This will help districts achieve higher levels of routing efficiency and planning.

Tyler Student Transportation solution is likely to offer comprehensive routing, global positioning system (GPS) tracking and enhanced parent communication to Frisco ISD. The solution set comprises Tyler Drive on-board tablet, My Ride K-12 parent communications app and Telematic GPS hardware.

Tyler Drive tablet enables bus drivers with turn-by-turn directions to each stop on their route. It also allows drivers and routers to manage student ridership, employee timekeeping and pre- and post-trip vehicle inspections. The company’s My Ride K-12 product will enable parents and students to access their bus stop location, route and pick-up time. This will reduce support calls into the district and offer parents peace of mind that their children are transported safely.

Further, Telematic GPS will enable a complete view of the vehicle, driver and engine to the district by providing data for real-time vehicle location, engine and driver performance, accident reenactment, driver training and planned versus actual route analysis. All the solutions will be powered by Amazon Web Services.

It is worth mentioning that Tyler has been benefiting from the public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. TYL has been consistently enhancing its core software applications and expanding complementary product and service portfolios to cater to the changing needs of customers while keeping pace with technological advancements.

TYL has been pursuing strategic takeovers to broaden its product and service offerings, enter new markets related to local governments, attract clients and expand geographically. In June, the company grabbed a 10-year contract from Oregon State Police for its Enterprise Public Safety suite, which will help Oregon State Police increase efficiency and streamline communication. In the same month, the company won a contract from the City of Branson, MO, for the integration of its multiple applications from the public administration solution suite.

In March 2023, Tyler revealed that it acquired a Massachusetts-based analytics company offering exemplary real estate appraisals and assessments for states, counties and municipalities — Safeground Analytics. With this buyout, the company intends to accelerate its appraisal services businesses by bringing a team of experienced appraisers, analysts, statisticians, economists, computer scientists and assessors from Safeground Analytics. The analytics company will offer TYL residential and commercial reassessments and deliver litigation support, expert witness testimony solutions for property appraisal matters and auditing and monitoring services.

In October 2022, the company bought Rapid Financial Solutions for $68 million in cash to bolster its payment offering for all clients. In May 2022, Tyler acquired Quatred, a systems integrator and solution provider that assists clients by implementing advanced touchless technologies, including barcoding.

Nonetheless, TYL’s near-term growth prospects are likely to be affected by delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Also, many customers are expected to face budget pressures in the near term.

Additionally, high investments in R&D initiatives are likely to hurt margins. Intensifying competition from the likes of Oracle, SAP and Workday might keep Tyler’s pricing under pressure and negatively impact the gross margin.

