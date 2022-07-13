Tyler (TYL) Offers Jersey Village Public Safety Solution

Tyler Technologies TYL recently announced that it has successfully implemented its public safety solution suite for the Jersey Village Police Department in Texas. The solutions include Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety, Enterprise Computer Aided Dispatch (“CAD”), Enterprise Records, Enterprise Law Enforcement Field Mobile, and Enterprise Fire Field Mobile.

The entire solution suite will be running on Amazon AMZN subsidiary, Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform. This move will enable the police agency to transform its backdated traditional infrastructure into a cloud-based environment. This, in turn, will reduce their hardware replacement and server maintenance costs while ensuring enhanced data security & compliance.

Utilizing Amazon’s AWS Services, Jersey Village’s police department will be able to forego the tasks of purchasing on-premises hardware and infrastructure. Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety, Enterprise CAD solution will help them manage jurisdictional dispatching activities for law enforcement.

Tyler’s Enterprise Records solution will offer better search functionality, role-based information access, and the ability to capture and report on state-mandated information effortlessly. The Mobile & Field Reporting solution will give instant access to real-time and mission-critical data in the field, providing first responders accurate, reliable information while in transit or on the scene.

It is worth mentioning that Tyler has been benefiting from the public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. It has been consistently enhancing its core software applications and expanding complementary product and service portfolios to cater to the changing needs of customers while keeping pace with technological advancements.



The company has been pursuing strategic takeovers to broaden its product and service offerings, enter new markets related to local governments, attract clients, and expand geographically. Recently, in May, Tyler acquired Quatred, a systems integrator and solution provider that assists clients by implementing advanced touchless technologies, including barcoding. However, Tyler faces significant integration risks due to frequent acquisitions.

