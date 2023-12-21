Tyler (TYL) & NY Police Team Up for Firearm Background Check

Tyler TYL recently deployed the State Firearm POC Background Check solution to the New York State Police, which functions in compliance with the 2022 legislation on gun safety laws in New York.

The recent collaboration with the New York State Police followed governor Kathy Hochul’s enforcement of legislation that mandated strict background checks for ammunition and antique firearm purchases in the city.

The entire background verification system functions on the charged fee for the background verification. The collaboration also includes two other departments – the New York Office of Information Technology Services and the FBI.

With this deployment, New York has become the second state that has selected Tyler’s State Firearm POC Background Check solution after New Jersey. As one of the major players in the information management solution sphere for the public sector, the company has experience in working with multiple police departments. It is rapidly increasing its footprint in the public safety market.

This year, it struck multiple deals, including the deployment of an integrated public safety suite like CAD, records management and e-citations for the Naperville Illinois Police Department, on-prem deployment for the State Highway Patrol Department of Missouri, cloud deployment for the State Police of Oregon and Mobile Solution for Harris County. The company leverages its expertise in IT solutions and cloud adaptation, migration and optimization to serve these clients.

Strong Prospects in the Public Sector for Tyler

The public sector market in which Tyler operates is one of the largest in the United States, spanning approximately 3,000 counties, various public departments across 36,000 towns and cities, and more than a thousand dozen schools across the country.

Within these diverse prospects lie numerous opportunities, including the deployment of IT services and solutions for property assessment, judicial functions, record-keeping, finance, road maintenance, law enforcement, public safety, healthcare, election administration and more. Government departments grapple with the challenge of retaining IT professionals who often seek more lucrative prospects elsewhere.

Tyler is benefiting from the ongoing transition within the public sector ranging from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. This multi-year transition is anticipated to significantly enhance TYL’s recurring revenues, which currently constitute a major portion of its top line. The firm benefits from having clients in both the public and federal sectors, providing a stable and consistent revenue stream.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Tyler currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have climbed 26.9% year to date.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are AvidXchange AVDX, Belfuse BELFB and Pegasystems PEGA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AvidXchange’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has moved north 3 cents to 0 cents per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised by 4 cents northward to 2 cents per share in the past 30 days.

AVDX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 277.91%. Shares of AVDX have climbed 20.6% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bel Fuse’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has moved north 38 cents to $1.44 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, the bottom-line estimate has moved north 72 cents to $6.28 in the past 60 days.

Bel Fuse’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 56.92%. Shares of Bel Fuse have surged 89% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has moved south 13 cents to $1.07 in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, the bottom-line estimate has moved north 31 cents to $1.77 in the past 60 days.

PEGA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 1250.20%. Shares of PEGA have climbed 43.5% year to date.

