Tyler (TYL) & Kentucky Extend Payment Services Deal for a Year

Tyler Technologies TYL recently announced that the Commonwealth of Kentucky signed a one-year contract extension for its digital government and payment processing services. The deal can be attributed to the Texas-based company’s acquisition of NIC in April 2021.

The relationship between Kentucky and NIC is 19-year long. The newly signed agreement reflects a further extension of their relationship. Tyler’s subsidiary, NIC, manages more than 300 services on behalf of Kentucky and processes more than $7 billion in payment processing annually.

It is worth mentioning that Tyler has been benefiting from the public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. TYL has been consistently enhancing its core software applications and expanding complementary product and service portfolios to cater to the changing needs of customers while keeping pace with technological advancements.

Last month, Tyler reported overwhelming results for the second quarter of 2022, wherein its top and bottom lines surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a year-over-year improvement as well.

It reported second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.88 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 per share and improved 2.9% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 16% year over year to $468.7 million and outpaced the consensus mark of $456.2 million.

The company has been pursuing strategic takeovers to broaden its product and service offerings, enter new markets related to local governments, attract clients and expand geographically. In May, Tyler acquired Quatred, a systems integrator and solution provider that assists clients by implementing advanced touchless technologies, including barcoding. However, Tyler faces significant integration risks due to frequent acquisitions.

Tyler currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of TYL have decreased 28% year to date ("YTD").

