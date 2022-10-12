Tyler (TYL) & Kansas Extend Payment Service Deal for 2 Years

Tyler Technologies TYL recently announced that Kansas signed a two-year contract extension for its digital government and payment processing services. The deal can be attributed to the Texas-based company’s acquisition of NIC in April 2021.

The relationship between Kansas and NIC is 31-year long. The newly signed agreement extends their relationship. Tyler’s subsidiary, NIC, manages more than 1,000 services on behalf of Kansas’ approximately 400 local and state government agencies.

Digital Transformation Driving Tyler’s Solution Demand

It is worth mentioning that Tyler has been benefiting from the public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. TYL has been consistently enhancing its core software applications and expanding complementary product and service portfolios to cater to the changing needs of customers while keeping pace with technological advancements.

Last month, the company announced that Vermont signed a three-year contract extension for NIC’s digital government and payment processing services. The relationship between Vermont and NIC is 16-year long.

In August, NIC signed a one-year contract extension with the Commonwealth of Kentucky for its digital government and payment processing services. The relationship between Kentucky and NIC is 19-year long, and the latter manages more than 300 services on behalf of the former and processes more than $7 billion in payment processing annually.

Tyler has been pursuing strategic takeovers to broaden its product and service offerings, enter new markets related to local governments, attract clients and expand geographically.

In May, Tyler acquired Quatred, a systems integrator and solution provider that assists clients by implementing advanced touchless technologies, including barcoding. However, Tyler faces significant integration risks due to frequent acquisitions.

The accelerated digital transformation and a sustained focus on enhancing the product portfolio through innovation and acquisitions are driving Tyler’s overall financial performance.

In the second quarter of 2022, the company’s GAAP and non-GAAP revenues increased 16% year over year to $468.7 million and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $456.2 million. Non-GAAP earnings improved 2.9% to $1.88 per share and beat the consensus mark of $1.83 per share.

