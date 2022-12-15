Tyler (TYL) Improves Electronic Permit Process in Goochland

Tyler Technologies TYL recently announced that Goochland County, VA, has implemented its Enterprise Permitting & Licensing solution (“EPL”). The solution has helped automate the county’s permitting, planning and code enforcement processes.

With the implementation of the EPL solution, the county will be able to increase efficiency, maximize productivity and enhance departmental collaboration. Customers will be able to easily request for permits and inspections for projects as well as pay invoices online, thereby eliminating the need to visit the office.

Meanwhile, county office staff will be able to process the request quicker than before and establish easy communication between customers and field inspectors.

It is worth mentioning that Tyler has been benefiting from the public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. It has been consistently enhancing its core software applications and expanding complementary product and service portfolios to cater to the changing needs of customers while keeping pace with technological advancements.

The company has been pursuing strategic takeovers to broaden its product and service offerings, enter new markets related to local governments, attract clients and expand geographically. In May, Tyler acquired Quatred, a systems integrator and solution provider that assists clients by implementing advanced touchless technologies, including barcoding.

Accelerated digital transformation and a sustained focus on enhancing the product portfolio through innovation and acquisitions are driving Tyler’s overall financial performance.

In the third quarter of 2022, the company’s GAAP and non-GAAP revenues increased 2.9% year over year to $473.2 million and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $466.5 million. Non-GAAP earnings improved 2.8% to $2.06 per share and beat the consensus mark of $1.86 per share.

However, Tyler’s near-term growth prospect is likely to be negatively impacted by delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Also, many customers are likely to face budget pressures in the near term.

Moreover, high investments in R&D initiatives are likely to hurt margins. Intensifying competition from the likes of Oracle, SAP and Workday might keep pricing under pressure and negatively impact the gross margin.

