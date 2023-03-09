Tyler (TYL) and Colorado SIPA Renew Payment Service Deal

Tyler Technologies TYL has announced that Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority (“SIPA”), on behalf of the state of Colorado, signed a five-year contract extension for its digital government and payment processing services. The deal can be attributed to the Texas-based company’s acquisition of NIC in April 2021.

The relationship between Colorado SIPA and NIC is 18 years long. The newly signed agreement reflects a further extension of their relationship. Tyler’s subsidiary, NIC, manages more than 1,100 digital government services and over 400 websites for the Colorado state government.

Digital Transformation Drives Tyler Product’s Demand

It is worth mentioning that Tyler has been benefiting from the public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. TYL has been consistently enhancing its core software applications and expanding complementary product and service portfolios to cater to the changing needs of customers while keeping pace with technological advancements.

TYL has been pursuing strategic takeovers to broaden its product and service offerings, enter new markets related to local governments, attract clients and expand geographically. Last week, the company revealed that it has acquired a Massachusetts-based analytics company offering exemplary real estate appraisals and assessments for states, counties and municipalities — Safeground Analytics.

With this buyout, Tyler intends to accelerate its appraisal services businesses by bringing in a team of experienced appraisers, analysts, statisticians, economists, computer scientists and assessors from Safeground Analytics. The analytics company will offer TYL residential and commercial reassessments and deliver litigation support, expert witness testimony solutions for property appraisal matters, auditing and monitoring services.

In May 2022, Tyler acquired Quatred, a systems integrator and solution provider that assists clients by implementing advanced touchless technologies, including barcoding. In February 2022, the company acquired U.S. eDirect, a market-leading provider of technology solutions for campground and outdoor recreation management. However, frequent acquisitions pose significant integration risks for the company.

Furthermore, Tyler’s near-term growth prospects are likely to be affected by delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Also, many customers are expected to face budget pressures in the near term.

Additionally, high investments in R&D initiatives are likely to hurt margins. Intensifying competition from the likes of Oracle, SAP and Workday might keep Tyler’s pricing under pressure and negatively impact the gross margin.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Tyler currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of TYL have declined 21.9% over the past year.

