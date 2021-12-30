Tyler (TYL) Acquires University Inn Academic Suites Building

Tyler Technologies TYL recently announced that it has purchased Orono’s University Inn Academic Suites building to expand its presence in the town. The office facility will not only strengthen the company’s hiring engagement in Maine but also create more internship and full-time job opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) fields across the community.



During the non-office hours, Tyler will offer a shared space to the Orono community to hold events. The company will work closely with the local people to support the town’s economic development plans.



The building will accommodate 75 employees post-renovation. Currently, over 1,200 employees are based in Maine’s Yarmouth, Falmouth, and Bangor offices. The University Inn property will take in 36 of Tyler’s team members who are currently working from the Bangor office.



In November, Tyler collaborated with the University of Maine’s Foster Center for Innovation for launching its annual scholarship competition, Maine App Challenge, for the eighth time. The Challenge offers Maine students an opportunity to win college scholarships totaling $10,000 for developing a mobile application and a video to showcase its design.



The latest move will strengthen Texas-based Tyler’s collaboration with the University of Maine.

Cloud Migration: A Major Growth Driver

Tyler has been benefiting from the public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. It has been continuously advancing its core software applications and expanding complementary product and service portfolios to address the changing needs of customers and respond to technological advancements.



The company has been extensively focusing on extending its major state enterprise contracts as well. Tyler recently signed a five-year contract extension with the state of Oklahoma to offer digital government and payments processing services. Previously in December, it signed a contract to provide its Eagle Recorder solution to California’s Ventura County Clerk-Recorder office for simplifying land and vital records management.

In November, Tyler signed a multi-year contract extension with the state of Utah to offer digital government and payments services. Prior to that, it entered into an agreement to provide public safety solutions, including New World Enterprise CAD and Socrata data and insights, to Illinois’ Lake County 911 Consolidation Consortium. Also, in the first week of the same month, it partnered with Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to create a sophisticated new court system for the tribal government.



During third-quarter 2021, Tyler added 114 new subscription-based arrangements and converted 46 existing on-premises clients, accounting for approximately $56 million in total contract value.

Tyler has been pursuing strategic takeovers to broaden its product and service offerings, enter new markets related to local governments, attract clients and expand geographically. Investments and acquisitions are helping it stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on new and exciting prospects.

In the third quarter, the company gained primarily from the post-acquisition contributions of NIC. Its non-GAAP revenues grew 61.1% year over year to $460.6 million. Tyler recently completed the acquisitions of VendEngine, a fintech company, and Arx, a cloud-based software service provider.

