Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

Tyler Technologies (TYL) closed at $363.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.02% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the information management software provider had lost 12.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Tyler Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.87, down 6.97% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $465.51 million, up 1.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.44 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.98% and +16.38%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyler Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Tyler Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Tyler Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.94, which means Tyler Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.

The Business - Software Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



