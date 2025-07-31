Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $586.11, changing hands as high as $590.00 per share. Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TYL's low point in its 52 week range is $513.52 per share, with $661.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $586.22. The TYL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.