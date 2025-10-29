Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Tyler Technologies (TYL) reported revenue of $595.88 million, up 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.97, compared to $2.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $594.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.88, the EPS surprise was +3.12%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Annualized Recurring Revenues (ARR) : $2.05 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.07 million.

: $2.05 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.07 million. Revenue- Subscriptions : $401.09 million compared to the $405.01 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year.

: $401.09 million compared to the $405.01 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year. Revenue- Maintenance : $111.31 million versus $108.72 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.

: $111.31 million versus $108.72 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change. Revenue- Professional services : $64.73 million versus $65.35 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.

: $64.73 million versus $65.35 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change. Revenue- Non-Recurring : $83.47 million versus $81.19 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.

: $83.47 million versus $81.19 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. Revenue- Hardware and other : $13.65 million compared to the $10.11 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.4% year over year.

: $13.65 million compared to the $10.11 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.4% year over year. Revenue- Recurring : $512.41 million versus $513.58 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.

: $512.41 million versus $513.58 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change. Revenue- Software licenses and royalties : $5.1 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.6%.

: $5.1 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.6%. Gross profit- Hardware and other : $5.53 million versus $4.04 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $5.53 million versus $4.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Gross profit- Software licenses and royalties: $3.43 million versus $4.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Tyler Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Tyler Technologies have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

