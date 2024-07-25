Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL reported second-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $2.40 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34. The bottom line was higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.01.

Non-GAAP revenues increased 7.3% year over year to $541 million. Moreover, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $537.3 million.

The year-over-year improvement in the top line was primarily driven by a rise in subscription revenues. During the second quarter, software subscription arrangements comprised approximately 97% of the total new software contract value as the company continued to transform into a software-as-a-service model from its on-premise license-based model.

Quarterly Details

Tyler Technologies’ recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions increased 8.4% year over year to $449 million and accounted for 83% of the total quarterly revenues.

TYL reported annualized recurring revenues on a non-GAAP basis of $1.80 billion, up 8.4% year over year.

Segment-wise, Maintenance revenues (accounting for 21.3% of total revenues) were $115.3 million, down from $116.54 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our model estimate for Maintenance revenues was pegged at $115.3 million.

Subscription revenues (61.7% of total revenues) grew 12.1% year over year to $333.7 million, while our model estimate for the same was pinned at $331.5 million. On an organic basis, Subscription revenues soared 11.8% year over year.

Software licenses and royalties (1% of total revenues) of $5.3 million fell year over year by 45.5%. Our model predicted Software licenses and royalties’ sales to decrease 4.1% to $9.4 million.

Professional Services revenues (13.3% of total revenues) amounted to $72 million, up 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. Our model estimate for the same was pegged at $67.8 million.

Hardware and other revenues (2.7% of total revenues) climbed 6.6% from the year-ago quarter to $14.7 million. Our model estimate for Hardware and other revenues was pegged at $13.6 million.

Operating Details

Tyler Technologies’ non-GAAP gross profit increased 6.8% year over year to $254.7 million. The non-GAAP gross margin declined 20 basis points (bps) to 47.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.7% year over year to $144 million.

Non-GAAP operating income for the quarter totaled $132.6 million and jumped 14.4% year over year. However, the non-GAAP operating margin expanded 150 bps to 24.5%.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

As of Jun 30, 2024, TYL’s cash and cash equivalents were $250.7 million compared with $188.2 million as of Mar 31, 2024.

The company generated an operating cash flow of $64.3 million and free cash flow of $48.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Revised FY24 Guidance

Tyler Technologies revised its guidance for 2024. The company now expects revenues in the range of $2.12-$2.15 billion compared with the previous guidance of $2.11-$2.14 billion. TYL projects its adjusted earnings per share in the range of $9.25-$9.45 compared with the previous guidance of $9.10-$9.30.

