Tyler Technologies (TYL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tyler Technologies (TYL) closed the most recent trading day at $349.20, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the information management software provider had lost 4.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.22%.

Tyler Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tyler Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.83 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $466.54 million, up 1.29% from the prior-year quarter.

TYL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.43 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.84% and +16.44%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyler Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. Tyler Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tyler Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.18.

The Business - Software Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



