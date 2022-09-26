Tyler Technologies (TYL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tyler Technologies (TYL) closed at $342.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the information management software provider had lost 9.82% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Tyler Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tyler Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.87 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $466.54 million, up 1.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.43 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion, which would represent changes of +5.84% and +16.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyler Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. Tyler Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tyler Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.9 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.01, which means Tyler Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.

The Business - Software Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL): Free Stock Analysis Report



