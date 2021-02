Feb 10 (Reuters) - Software provider Tyler Technologies Inc TYL.N said on Wednesday it will buy payments company NIC for about $2.3 billion in an all-cash deal.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

