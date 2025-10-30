Tyler Technologies Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results. It came out with quarterly earnings of $2.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 per share by 3.12%. This compares with earnings of $2.52 per share a year ago.

Tyler Technologies surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.4%.

The company posted revenues of $595.9 million for the quarter ended September 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.19%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $543.34 million.

The year-over-year improvement in the top line was primarily driven by a rise in subscription revenues.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tyler Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tyler Technologies, Inc. Quote

Tyler Technologies’ Q3 Revenue Details

Tyler Technologies’ recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions increased 10.7% year over year to $512.4 million, accounting for 86.0% of total quarterly revenues of $595.9 million.

The company reported annualized recurring revenues (ARR) on a non-GAAP basis of $2.05 billion, up 10.7% year over year.

Segment-wise, maintenance revenues (18.7% of total revenues) were $111.3 million, down from $115.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Subscription revenues (67.3% of total revenues) grew 15.5% year over year to $401.1 million, driven by 19.9% growth in SaaS revenues to $199.8 million and 11.5% growth in transaction-based revenues to $201.3 million.

Software licenses and royalties (0.9% of total revenues) declined 17.6% year over year to $5.1 million.

Professional services revenues (10.9% of total revenues) were $64.7 million, nearly flat from $64.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Hardware and other revenues (2.3% of total revenues) rose 37.4% year over year to $13.6 million.

Tyler Technologies’ Operating Details

Tyler Technologies’ non-GAAP gross profit increased 18.5% year over year to $281.5 million. Moreover, the non-GAAP gross margin improved 350 basis points (bps) to 47.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 14.4% year over year to $169.9 million.

Non-GAAP operating income for the quarter totaled $158.6 million and jumped 15.1% year over year. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 120 bps to 26.6%.

Tyler Technologies’ Balance Sheet & Other Details

As of Sept. 30, 2025, TYL’s cash and investments were $834.1 million compared with $892.3 million as of June 30, 2025.

The company generated an operating cash flow of $255.2 million and a free cash flow of $247.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. In the first nine months of 2025, it generated operating and free cash flows of $409.7 million and $383.8 million, respectively.

Tyler Revised FY25 Guidance

Tyler Technologies now projects full-year 2025 revenues between $2.335 billion and $2.36 billion, revised from the earlier guidance range of $2.33-$2.36 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.34 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.5%.

The company now projects its adjusted earnings per share in the range of $11.30-$11.50, revised from the previously provided guidance of $11.20-$11.50. The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at $11.36 per share.

TYL's Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, TYL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Impinj PI, Credo Technology Group CRDO and Amphenol APH are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Impinj, Credo Technology Group and Amphenol sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Impinj’s full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.98 per share, revised upward by four cents over the past 30 days and suggests a year-over-year decline of 6.2%. Impinj shares have soared 63.7% year to date.

The consensus estimate for Credo Technology Group’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by a cent over the past 30 days to $2.04 per share, suggesting an increase of 191.4% year over year. Credo Technology Group shares have rallied 133.9% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s full-year 2025 earnings has been revised upward to $3.22 per share from $3.03 per share over the past seven days, reflecting 70.4% year-over-year growth. Amphenol shares have risen 95.7% year to date.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Impinj, Inc. (PI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.