Tyler Technologies says unknown party accessed its internal systems -email to clients

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Tyler Technologies TYL.N warned clients in an email that an unknown party got access to its internal phone systems, according to a copy of the email seen by Reuters.

Tyler said it did not believe clients' software had been breached.

The company is a major provider of emergency management and other programs to U.S. counties and municipalities.

(Reporting By Joseph Menn Editing by Chris Reese)

