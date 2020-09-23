US Markets
Tyler Technologies says unknown party accessed its internal systems -email to clients

Tyler Technologies warned clients in an email that an unknown party got access to its internal phone systems, according to a copy of the email seen by Reuters.

Tyler said it did not believe clients' software had been breached.

The company is a major provider of emergency management and other programs to U.S. counties and municipalities.

