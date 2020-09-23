Tyler Technologies says unknown party accessed its internal systems -email to clients
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Tyler Technologies TYL.N warned clients in an email that an unknown party got access to its internal phone systems, according to a copy of the email seen by Reuters.
Tyler said it did not believe clients' software had been breached.
The company is a major provider of emergency management and other programs to U.S. counties and municipalities.
