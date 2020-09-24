US Markets
Tyler Technologies says it was hacked with ransomware, election programs safe

Joseph Menn Reuters
Tyler Technologies said the hacking attack against it disclosed Wednesday used ransomware, which encrypts company files and demands payment to decrypt them again.

In a statement to Reuters, the vendor of software to counties and municipalities said the hacker only reached internal networks.

Tyler said the attack had no impact on the software it hosts for clients, and the software it sells that displays election results is hosted by Amazon and so was not at risk.

