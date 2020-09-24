Tyler Technologies says it was hacked with ransomware, election programs safe
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Tyler Technologies TYL.N said the hacking attack against it disclosed Wednesday used ransomware, which encrypts company files and demands payment to decrypt them again.
In a statement to Reuters, the vendor of software to counties and municipalities said the hacker only reached internal networks.
Tyler said the attack had no impact on the software it hosts for clients, and the software it sells that displays election results is hosted by Amazon and so was not at risk.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn Editing by Chris Reese)
((Joseph.menn@reuters.com; 415 819 0026))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryTYL
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VTv Therapeutics Inc, SPI Energy Co Ltd, Carvana Co, Stich Fix Inc