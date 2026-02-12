Tyler Technologies Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Tyler Technologies TYL reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.64 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71. The company had reported earnings of $2.43 per share a year ago.

Tyler Technologies surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 3.5%.

The company posted revenues of $575.2 million for the quarter ended December 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.45%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $541.13 million.

Tyler Technologies’ Q4 Revenue Details

Tyler Technologies’ recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions increased 10.9% year over year to $514.4 million, accounting for 89.4% of total quarterly revenues of $575.2 million.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tyler Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tyler Technologies, Inc. Quote

The company reported annualized recurring revenues (ARR) of $2.1 billion, up 10.9% year over year.

Segment-wise, maintenance revenues (19.0% of total revenues) were $109.4 million, down 4.9% year over year

Subscription revenues (70.4% of total revenues) grew 16.1% year over year to $405.0 million, driven by 20.2% growth in SaaS revenues to $208.3 million and 12.1% growth in transaction-based revenues to $196.7 million.

Software licenses and royalties were ($2.9) million against $6.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Professional services revenues (9.6% of total revenues) were $55.3 million, down from $62.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Hardware and other revenues (1.5% of total revenues) were $8.4 million, which remained flat year over year.

Tyler Technologies’ Operating Details

Tyler Technologies’ non-GAAP gross profit increased to $280.6 million, while the non-GAAP gross margin improved to 48.8%, rising 180 basis points.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $149 million, up from $142.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income totaled $138.5 million and increased 5.1% year over year. The non-GAAP operating margin was 24.1%, down 30 basis points.

Tyler Technologies’ Balance Sheet & Other Details

As of Dec. 31, 2025, TYL’s cash and cash equivalents were $1.015 billion compared with $834.1 million in the previous quarter.

The company generated operating cash flow of $243.9 million and free cash flow of $236.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

For 2025, Tyler generated operating and free cash flows of $653.5 million and $620.8 million, respectively.

Tyler’s 2026 Guidance

Tyler Technologies projects 2026 revenues between $2.50 billion and $2.55 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.35 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 9.8%.

The company expects GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $8.36-$8.61 and non-GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $12.40-$12.65. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $11.42, indicating a year-over-year rise of 19.6%.

Free cash flow margin is expected to be in the range of 26% to 28%

Zacks Rank

TYL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Buy) at present.

Upcoming Releases

MKS MKSI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). MKS shares have gained 133% in the past 12-month period. The company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 17, 2026. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Analog Devices ADI carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Analog Devices shares have surged 64.3% in the trailing 12-month period. Analog Devices is set to report its earnings on Feb. 18, 2026.

Applied Optoelectronics AAOI carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Applied Optoelectronics shares have surged 93.4% in the trailing 12-month period. Applied Optoelectronics is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 26.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MKS Inc. (MKSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.