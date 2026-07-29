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Tyler Technologies Q2 Profit Rise; Approves $1.5 Bln Buyback

July 29, 2026 — 06:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the second quarter as revenues rose, driven by continued growth in software-as-a-service or SaaS offerings. The company also announced a new $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization and reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook.

Net income rose 10.5% to $93.5 million or $2.23 per share from $84.6 million or $1.93 per share. Adjusted net income increased to $129.0 million or $3.08 per share from $127.9 million or $2.91 per share.

Second-quarter revenue increased 8.2% to $645.1 million from $596.1 million a year earlier.

For full-year 2026, Tyler continues to expect revenue of $2.535 billion to $2.575 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $12.95 to $13.20.

The board approved a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program, replacing the previous authorization. As of July 29, approximately $1.745 billion remained available for repurchases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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