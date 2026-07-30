Tyler Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Tyler Technologies TYL reported second-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $3.08 per share, which increased 0.9% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06.

Quarterly revenues increased 8.2% year over year to $645.1 million, missing the consensus estimate by 0.29%. The quarter was highlighted by accelerating SaaS adoption, record bookings, robust recurring revenue growth and record second-quarter free cash flow. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) reached $2.24 billion, up 8.2% year over year.

TYL's Recurring Revenue Base Remains Strong

Recurring revenues increased 8.2% year over year to $559.5 million, representing 86.7% of total revenues. Subscription revenues grew 12% to $453.7 million, reflecting continued customer migration toward Tyler Technologies' cloud-based offerings.

Management noted that recurring revenue growth continues to benefit from strong public-sector demand, healthy cloud migrations and increasing adoption of mission-critical software solutions. The company also raised its long-term recurring revenues, operating margin and free cash flow targets during its June Investor Day, underscoring confidence in its Tyler 2030 strategy.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tyler Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tyler Technologies, Inc. Quote

TYL's SaaS Momentum Continues With Record Bookings

SaaS revenues grew 21.7% year over year to $230.6 million, marking 22 consecutive quarters of at least 20% SaaS revenue growth. Transaction revenues increased 3.5% to $223.1 million.

Management highlighted record SaaS bookings and total bookings during the quarter, driven by healthy public-sector demand and continued cloud modernization initiatives. Governments remain focused on cybersecurity, digital transformation, operational efficiency and AI adoption, supporting a strong sales pipeline.

During the quarter, Tyler Technologies secured several notable wins, including another statewide Electronic Vehicle Registration, Title and Lien implementation expected to generate more than $10 million annually when fully adopted. The company also expanded AI deployments through agreements with customers such as Washtenaw County, the City of Doral and the State of Indiana.

TYL Delivers Healthy Profitability Despite Continued Investments

GAAP operating income was $95.1 million, while non-GAAP operating income increased 4.8% year over year to $165.7 million. GAAP earnings were $2.23 per share, while non-GAAP earnings came in at $3.08 per share. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.3% to $176.4 million.

Management attributed the profitability improvement to disciplined execution, an increasingly recurring revenue mix and continued operational efficiencies while maintaining investments in long-term growth initiatives.

Tyler Technologies Generates Record Free Cash Flow

Cash flow from operations increased 26.5% year over year to $124.4 million, while free cash flow jumped 34.7% to a record second-quarter level of $118.5 million.

The company also strengthened its financial position during the quarter by completing the $212.7 million acquisition of For The Record, issuing $1.4 billion of convertible senior notes and repurchasing 1.62 million shares for approximately $505 million. Tyler ended the quarter with more than $1 billion in cash and investments and announced a new $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization.

TYL Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

For full-year 2026, Tyler Technologies expects total revenues between $2.535 billion and $2.575 billion, non-GAAP earnings per share between $12.95 and $13.20, free cash flow margin of 26-28%, R&D expense of $245-$250 million and Capital expenditures of $18-$20 million.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Tyler Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Analog Devices ADI, Applied Materials AMAT and Cisco Systems CSCO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of Analog Devices have rallied 37.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.42 per share, up by 10 cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 59.4% year over year.

Shares of Applied Materials have skyrocketed 101.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMAT’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.14 per share, up by 4 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 28.9% year over year.

Cisco Systems shares have surged 48.7% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSCO’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.28 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 12.3% year over year.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.