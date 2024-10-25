Tyler Technologies price target raised to $700 from $625 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Tyler Technologies (TYL) to $700 from $625 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Tyler reported “solid” Q3 results, with profitability ahead of expectations, and while revenue was just below the Street, it was ahead of internal estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm remains positive on Tyler’s execution on top- and bottom-line initiatives buoyed by a favorable public sector demand backdrop.

