Tyler Technologies price target raised to $700 from $625 at Baird

Baird analyst Rob Oliver raised the firm’s price target on Tyler Technologies (TYL) to $700 from $625 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said its successful model transitions delivered increased value to customers, the company, and shareholders. Baird sees Tyler delivering all three now, and ahead of plan.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TYL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.