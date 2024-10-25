Tyler Technologies price target raised to $700 from $625 at Baird

Baird analyst Rob Oliver raised the firm’s price target on Tyler Technologies (TYL) to $700 from $625 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said its successful model transitions delivered increased value to customers, the company, and shareholders. Baird sees Tyler delivering all three now, and ahead of plan.
- Tyler Technologies price target raised to $705 from $700 at Barclays
- Tyler Technologies price target raised to $700 from $625 at Oppenheimer
- Closing Bell Movers: Tesla gains 12% as Q3 earnings beat estimates
- Tyler Technologies raises FY24 EPS view to $9.47-$9.62, consensus $9.37
- Tyler Technologies reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.52, consensus $2.43
