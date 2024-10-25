News & Insights

Stocks

Tyler Technologies price target raised to $680 from $645 at Loop Capital

October 25, 2024 — 07:25 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Loop Capital raised the firm’s price target on Tyler Technologies (TYL) to $680 from $645 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its “upbeat” Q3 results. Tyler remains the clear category leader in the public sector applications market and is well-positioned to deliver consistent 8%-10% organic top-line growth over the long term with about 100 bps of annual margin expansion, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TYL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TYL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.