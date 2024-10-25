Tyler Technologies price target raised to $680 from $645 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital raised the firm’s price target on Tyler Technologies (TYL) to $680 from $645 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its “upbeat” Q3 results. Tyler remains the clear category leader in the public sector applications market and is well-positioned to deliver consistent 8%-10% organic top-line growth over the long term with about 100 bps of annual margin expansion, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

