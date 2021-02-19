Tyler Technologies Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Accenture

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL) has taken over the #199 spot from Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Tyler Technologies, Inc. versus Accenture plc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (TYL plotted in blue; ACN plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TYL vs. ACN:

TYL is currently trading up about 1.5%, while ACN is down about 0.4% midday Friday.

