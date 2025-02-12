Tyler Technologies Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $65.2 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $38.9 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $541.1 million from $480.9 million last year.

Tyler Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

