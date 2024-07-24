Tyler Technologies Inc. Profit Rises In Q2, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $67.7 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $49.1 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $540.98 million from $504.28 million last year.

Tyler Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $67.7 Mln. vs. $49.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.57 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $540.98 Mln vs. $504.28 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.