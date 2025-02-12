TYLER TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $TYL Reports Quarterly Earnings

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES ($TYL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $2.43 per share, missing estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $541,130,000, missing estimates of $545,862,165 by $-4,732,165.

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $TYL stock on the open market 87 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 87 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TYL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN S JR MARR (Executive Chair of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 39,000 shares for an estimated $23,736,079 .

. H LYNN JR MOORE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 28,250 shares for an estimated $17,127,868 .

. BRIAN K MILLER (Executive VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 24,252 shares for an estimated $14,723,544 .

. GLENN A CARTER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,350 shares for an estimated $1,951,617.

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 359 institutional investors add shares of TYLER TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 349 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $658,266 of award payments to $TYL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

