Tyler Technologies Cuts FY EPS View, But Lifts FY Adj. EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) announced updated annual guidance for 2021, reflecting the strong year-to-date performance and improving market activity for Tyler, including recently acquisition of NIC.

The company cut annual GAAP earnings per share outlook to a range of $3.58 to $3.74 from the prior range of $4.03 to $4.21.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2021, the company now expects non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $6.65 to $6.77, GAAP total revenues of $1.507 billion to $1.537 billion, and non-GAAP total revenues of $1.510 billion to $1.540 billion.

Previously, the company expected non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $5.65 to $5.77, and total revenues of $1.190 billion to $1.220 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.53 per share and revenues of $1.50 billion for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

