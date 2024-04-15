Tyler Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TYL

In trading on Monday, shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $406.85, changing hands as low as $400.58 per share. Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TYL's low point in its 52 week range is $361.157 per share, with $454.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $399.94. The TYL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.