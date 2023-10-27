News & Insights

Markets
TYL

Tyler Tech Signs Contract With NGB

October 27, 2023 — 11:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) on Friday, announced that it has signed a contract with the U.S. National Guard Bureau (NGB) to provide its Workforce Case Management application suite to the NGB-DEI Complaints Management and Adjudication Branch.

Tyler's Application Platform, which is FedRAMP-certified will enable military equal opportunity (MEO) and civilian equal employment opportunity (EEO) professionals to manage web-based case management, complaint tracking, program management, and reporting applications.

The Workforce Case Management application of the company provides multi-factor authentication, data encryption, and role-based access controls to ensure the security of the stored large amount of sensitive data and documents.

Furthermore, the application can manage both informal and formal harassment and discrimination complaint activities throughout the entire workflow.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TYL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.