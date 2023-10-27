Tyler Tech Signs Contract With NGB

(RTTNews) - Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) on Friday, announced that it has signed a contract with the U.S. National Guard Bureau (NGB) to provide its Workforce Case Management application suite to the NGB-DEI Complaints Management and Adjudication Branch.

Tyler's Application Platform, which is FedRAMP-certified will enable military equal opportunity (MEO) and civilian equal employment opportunity (EEO) professionals to manage web-based case management, complaint tracking, program management, and reporting applications.

The Workforce Case Management application of the company provides multi-factor authentication, data encryption, and role-based access controls to ensure the security of the stored large amount of sensitive data and documents.

Furthermore, the application can manage both informal and formal harassment and discrimination complaint activities throughout the entire workflow.

