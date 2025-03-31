Tyler Fortifies Public Sector Footprint With Hillsborough County Deal

Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL has inked a four-year agreement with Hillsborough County, FL, to provide its Appraisal Services, marking a major step toward modernizing the county’s property assessment operations. This deal reflects Tyler Technologies’ growing influence in the public sector digital transformation landscape, as governments increasingly adopt tech-driven solutions to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and transparency.

By deploying Tyler Technologies’ advanced appraisal technology, Hillsborough County expects to save approximately $225,000 annually throughout the contract period. The company’s solutions will streamline the assessment of commercial and exempt properties, ensuring faster, more precise valuations.

This improved accuracy is not only expected to reduce taxpayer disputes but also to strengthen public trust in the county’s property tax system. The collaboration highlights Tyler Technologies’ ability to drive operational efficiency for local governments, which is becoming a key differentiator in the sector.

Robust Industry Tailwinds Fuel Tyler’s Expansion

The growing reliance of public institutions on cloud-based solutions and data-driven decision-making plays directly into Tyler Technologies’ strengths. As municipalities and government agencies modernize their legacy IT systems, Tyler Technologies is emerging as a go-to partner for digitizing public services. The company’s partnerships with Microsoft MSFT and Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services are accelerating this momentum.

By integrating Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 into its core public sector solutions, Tyler Technologies is enhancing financial management and operational capabilities for its clients. Simultaneously, its collaboration with Amazon Web Services is expediting the migration of on-premise clients to the cloud, enabling faster, more scalable service delivery. Alliances with Microsoft and Amazon position Tyler to tap into the broader public sector digitalization wave, driving long-term growth.

Financially, Tyler Technologies’ strategy is paying off. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported 12.5% year-over-year revenue growth, while non-GAAP EPS rallied 28.6%, highlighting its ability to convert technological adoption into strong financial performance.

Growing Competition: A Concern for Tyler

Despite its strong momentum, Tyler Technologies faces stiff competition from industry heavyweights like Oracle, SAP and Workday WDAY. Oracle and SAP have a well-established cloud business that makes it harder for Tyler to gain market share. Moreover, the two companies have the advantage of massive financial and technical resources that TYL lacks.

Tyler Technologies and Workday are competing for dominance in public sector software solutions, particularly in enterprise resource planning and human capital management. While Tyler Technologies focuses on local governments with solutions for property appraisal, public safety and municipal management, Workday’s strength lies in cloud-based financial and HR applications for larger organizations, including government agencies.

As more government organizations prioritize cloud adoption and operational efficiency, both companies are fiercely competing for market share in government-focused digital transformation initiatives.

Conclusion: Tyler’s Long-Term Potential Remains Strong

Tyler Technologies’ deal with Hillsborough County is another strategic win, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for public sector modernization. The contract not only adds to its revenue pipeline but also strengthens its credibility in securing similar deals.

With strong industry partnerships (including with Microsoft and Amazon), a proven financial track record and rising demand for government technology solutions, Tyler Technologies is well-positioned for long-term growth.

While competition from Workday, Oracle and SAP presents challenges, Tyler Technologies’ niche expertise in local government solutions and expanding cloud capabilities gives it a solid edge.

