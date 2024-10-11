Tyler Clientele Expands With Inspection Modernization Deal From ADLL

Tyler Technologies TYL is gaining from a steady flow of contracts received from government agencies and public sector bodies. TYL recently signed an agreement with the Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing (“ADLL”).

In this contract, Tyler will provide its Augmented Field Operations platform to the ADLL. This platform will enable the department to manage inspections across 11 agencies using AI and automation. This setup is supposed to increase efficiency and reduce travel costs through better scheduling and routing.

The Augmented Field Operations solution will modernize fragmented inspection processes and integrate with ADLL’s licensing system that is already in use. Expected benefits include increased operational efficiency, better data visualization for decision-making, improved accessibility and responsiveness, and a user-friendly interface.

Tyler Gains From Steady Flow of Contracts

So far this year, Tyler has gained numerous clients from the government, healthcare and education end markets. TYL enabled Lewis County with its Enterprise Assessment & Tax solution. The State of New Jersey extended its agreement with Tyler for its Digital Government solutions. Idaho Supreme Court transitioned to TYL’s Court Case Management Solution from on-premises to cloud deployment.

North Dakota Parks subscribed to Tyler’s cloud-based reservation software. The city of Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office implemented Tyler’s Civil Process solution. Florida Department of Corrections adopted Tyler’s payment and deposit solutions. Evanston Police Department in Illinois, Arizona Supreme Court and Guam Department of Corrections implemented and expanded the use of TYL’s enterprise supervision solution.

Jackson Public Schools implemented the Enterprise Resource Planning solution. Collier County, FL, went live with Budgeting solution from Tyler. Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation implemented the State Regulatory Platform suite. The city of Edina implemented TYL’s permitting and inspection processes software. With all these major wins, Tyler is expanding its footprint in the federal and public service solutions space.

Tyler Positions Strongly Against Competitors

Tyler’s exclusive specialization in providing technology solutions for local, state and federal governments gives a competitive edge against other major enterprise solution providers, including Oracle ORCL, Workday WDAY and SAP SAP. The specialization in the government sector gives Tyler its deep expertise in serving federal clients and public agencies. Companies, including Oracle, Workday and SAP, serve a broader range of industries and do not specifically specialize in the government segment.

Oracle provides Public Sector Cloud, PeopleSoft ERP solution and JD Edwards. Workday's Human Capital Management, Enterprise Accounting and Finance and Adaptive Planning solutions compete with Tyler’s solutions. SAP provides comparable products like S/4HANA, SuccessFactors, Ariba, Analytics Cloud and Integrated Business Planning.

Tyler also specializes in handling some unique challenges that occur with government contracts. The long sales cycles exclusive to federal government contracts come with challenges like delayed revenue recognition and extended time in closing deals, resulting in increased costs. Since TYL exclusively serves government clients, the organization is structured in a way to successfully deal with these setbacks.

The public sector market in which Tyler operates is one of the largest in the United States, spanning approximately 3,000 counties, various public departments across 36,000 towns and cities, and over a thousand dozen schools across the country. The public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems gives Tyler ample scope to expand its business.

