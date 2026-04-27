TYL Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, 2026, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $609.6 million, implying a 7.86% increase from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.01 per share, indicating an increase of 8.27% from the year-ago quarter. The bottom-line estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

TYL’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 3.45%.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Tyler Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Tyler Technologies, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note Ahead of Tyler Technologies’ Q1 Results

Tyler Technologies’ first-quarter revenues are likely to have been driven by continued strength in its recurring revenue streams, supported by robust demand from the public sector for digital transformation and cloud-based solutions. Furthermore, higher volumes, increased adoption of Tyler’s payment services, and deeper integration across existing clients are additional tailwinds.

Strong momentum in cloud adoption and client migrations is likely to have driven Tyler Technologies’ subscription revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. Our estimate for the company’s first-quarter Subscription segment revenues is pegged at $425.7 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13.5%.

TYL’s sales efforts and solid execution have been a primary reason that its total SaaS bookings grew 9.6% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025. The momentum is likely to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter as traction in the transition of Tyler Technologies’ on-premises clients to the cloud continues. Our estimate for the company’s first-quarter SaaS segment revenues is pegged at $215.5 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 19.7%.

However, the ongoing shift toward SaaS and transaction-based models is likely to have pressured traditional revenue streams, such as licenses and maintenance.Our estimates for the company’s first-quarter licenses and maintenance revenues are pegged at $4.7 million and $106.8 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 32.2% and 5.3%, respectively.

Professional services revenues are expected to have been modestly affected by Tyler Technologies’ focus on efficiency and reduced reliance on lower-margin services. Maintenance revenues are expected to have declined as clients transition to cloud-based offerings in the to-be-reported quarter. Our estimate for the company’s first-quarter Professional Services segment revenues is pegged at $66.1 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.

Earnings Whispers for TYL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tyler Technologies this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Though TYL carries a Zacks Rank #3, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Garmin GRMN has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and sports a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Garmin is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, up by a penny over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

nVent Electric NVT has an Earnings ESP of +3.07% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

nVent Electric is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 40.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

It is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ first-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.89 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 21% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.