TYL to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, 2026, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $647 million, implying an 8.53% increase from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.09 per share, indicating an increase of 86.2% from the year-ago quarter. The bottom-line estimate has been revised downward over the past 30 days.

TYL’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 1.97%.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Tyler Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Tyler Technologies, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note Ahead of Tyler’s Q2 Results

Tyler Technologies appears well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory, supported by resilient public-sector technology spending and continued migration toward cloud-based software. The company is expected to benefit from healthy government IT budgets, steady request-for-proposal activity and a robust sales pipeline, creating a favorable backdrop for bookings growth over the coming quarters.

Tyler's large domestic revenue base insulates the business from geopolitical uncertainty, allowing it to remain focused on long-term execution. The company’s cloud transition is likely to have remained the primary growth engine in the to-be-reported quarter. TYL’s efforts to standardize customers onto unified cloud platforms are also expected to have improved operational efficiency and added to its bottom line in the second quarter of 2026.

Continued migration of on-premise customers to software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings, coupled with higher cross-selling opportunities under its "One Tyler" strategy, should have supported recurring revenue expansion in the to-be-reported quarter. Growing adoption of AI-powered solutions could have provided another meaningful tailwind in the to-be-reported quarter.

TYL is embedding AI capabilities across its portfolio, and its strategic acquisitions are expected to have broadened TYL’s addressable market. The ongoing shift toward higher-margin SaaS and transaction-based revenues is expected to have provided some support to margins.

However, increased operating expenses, particularly investments in R&D and AI initiatives, are likely to have partially offset these gains and kept overall operating margin under pressure in the to-be-reported quarter. Furthermore, TYL’s legacy maintenance and professional services businesses might have continued to moderate as customers migrate to the cloud.

Earnings Whispers for TYL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tyler Technologies this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Though Tyler carries a Zacks Rank #2, it has an Earnings ESP of -3.65%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Amphenol APH has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Amphenol shares have gained 13% year to date. Amphenol is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.

ASE Technology ASX has an Earnings ESP of +21.21% and a Zacks Rank #2.

ASE Technology shares have surged 128.9% year to date. ASE Technology is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.

Fortive FTV has an Earnings ESP of +2.82% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Fortive shares have gained 13% in the year-to-date period. Fortive is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.

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Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.