TYL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $408.99, changing hands as high as $411.00 per share. Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TYL's low point in its 52 week range is $319.58 per share, with $479.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $408.02. The TYL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

