TYL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $387.96, changing hands as low as $383.05 per share. Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 12.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TYL's low point in its 52 week range is $247.22 per share, with $479.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $383.21. The TYL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

