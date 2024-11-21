Tye Soon Limited Announces Board Reshuffle

Tye Soon Limited (SG:BFU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tye Soon Limited has announced changes to its Board of Directors and committees, following the resignation of Ms. Margaret Anne Haseltine. Mr. Angus Robert McKay, nominated by major shareholder Bapcor Limited, has been appointed as a non-executive, non-independent Director, and will join the Audit and Risk Committee as well as the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. These changes will be effective from November 21, 2024, reflecting a strategic realignment in the company’s governance structure.

For further insights into SG:BFU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.