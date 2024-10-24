Tycoon Group Delays Financial Assistance Circular Dispatch

Tycoon Group Holdings Limited (HK:3390) has released an update.

Tycoon Group Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of its circular related to a major transaction involving financial assistance. Originally scheduled for release by October 24, 2024, the circular is now expected to be dispatched by November 25, 2024, following a waiver obtained from the Stock Exchange for the delayed timeline.

