TY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tri Continental Corporation (Symbol: TY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.88, changing hands as high as $27.20 per share. Tri Continental Corporation shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TY's low point in its 52 week range is $25.16 per share, with $28.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.21.

