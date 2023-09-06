TY Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/8/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/8/23, Tri Continental Corporation (Symbol: TY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2607, payable on 9/19/23. As a percentage of TY's recent stock price of $27.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Tri Continental Corporation to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when TY shares open for trading on 9/8/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.78% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TY's low point in its 52 week range is $24.501 per share, with $28.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.63.
In Wednesday trading, Tri Continental Corporation shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.
