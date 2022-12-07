TY Ex-Dividend Reminder - 12/9/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Tri Continental Corporation (Symbol: TY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2651, payable on 12/20/22. As a percentage of TY's recent stock price of $27.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Tri Continental Corporation to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when TY shares open for trading on 12/9/22.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.90% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TY's low point in its 52 week range is $25.23 per share, with $35.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.38.
In Wednesday trading, Tri Continental Corporation shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.
Also see: Funds Holding AOA
PALL YTD Return
MCRN Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.