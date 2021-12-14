TY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tri Continental Corporation (Symbol: TY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.01, changing hands as low as $31.61 per share. Tri Continental Corporation shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TY's low point in its 52 week range is $28.88 per share, with $35.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.