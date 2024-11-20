TXT e-solutions Prepares for Shareholders’ Meeting

TXT e solutions SPA (IT:TXT) has released an update.

TXT e-solutions S.p.A., an international IT group listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, is making available key documents for its upcoming extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting. The company, known for its strong presence in aerospace, defense, and fintech markets, continues to support digital transformation across various industries.

