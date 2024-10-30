TXT e-solutions Enhances Buyback Program Amid Growth

TXT e solutions SPA (IT:TXT) has released an update.

TXT e-solutions S.p.A. is actively executing its share buyback program, having acquired 1,301 of its own shares recently, bringing its total to 930,650 shares amounting to 7.16% of its share capital. The company continues to strengthen its position in various sectors including aerospace, defense, and fintech, leveraging its expertise in software solutions and digital transformation services.

